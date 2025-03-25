The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam action crime thriller film Officer On Duty has become a huge success, thanks to its riveting subject and the honest performances. The film became the second-highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally, it still lies 3rd when it comes to the most profitable Mollywood films of 2025 list. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 33rd day.

Officer On Duty Box Office Collection Day 33

On its 33rd day, the Kunchacko Boban starrer earned 5 lakhs. This was a drop of around 50% since the movie had amassed 10 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 31.4 crores.

The film needs 8.6 crores more to cross 40 crores. However, this might be a challenge since the day-wise collections have drastically reduced now. Officer On Duty is mounted at a scale of 10 crores.

With its current India net collection of 31.4 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 21.4 crores. With this, the ROI percentage comes to 214%. Now, with this, Officer On Duty inches close to the 2nd most profitable Malayalam film of 2025.

The second most profitable Mollywood film of 2025 is the Basil Joseph starrer Ponman which garnered a returns of 235%. With this, Officer On Duty lags behind Ponman by 8%. It will be interesting to see if the Kunchacko Boban starrer will be able to topple Ponman and take its place as the second most profitable Mollywood film of 2025.

Talking about the worldwide collection of Officer On Duty, it has garnered around 54.8 crores. The film has been directed by Jithu Ashraf. It also stars Priyamani, Vishak Nair and Jagadeesh in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sabdham Vs Kingston Box Office: Aadhi Pinisetty’s Film Races Past The GV Prakash Kumar Starrer By 59%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News