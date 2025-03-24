The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam action crime thriller Officer On Duty has been witnessing a phenomenal success story. Even though the day-wise collection has been drastically reduced, the movie continues to rage a moolah at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the movie on its 32nd day.

Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 32

On its 32nd day, the Kunchacko Boban starrer earned 1 lakh. This was a drop of around 9% since the movie amassed 11 lakh. The total India net collection of the film comes to 31.27 crores.

Including the taxes, the film garnered 36.89 crores. The movie earned 17.75 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Officer On Duty now stands at 54.04 crores.

The film enjoys the position of the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. However, Officer On Duty is just 3.27 crores away from becoming the highest-grossing Mollywood movie of 2025 globally after Rekhachithram. For the unversed, Rekhachithram amassed a lifetime worldwide collection of 57.31 crores.

The film is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 31.27 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) of Officer On Duty comes to 21.27 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 212%.

With this, the movie is enjoying an above 200% returns. Officer On Duty continues to attain a tremendous positive word of mouth. However, with its latest OTT release on Netflix, the collections might be slowing down even more now.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Officer On Duty is directed by Jithu Ashraf. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, it also stars Priyamani, Vishak Nair and Jagadeesh in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

