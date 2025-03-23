Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, and others, exceeded all expectations and amassed massive returns at the Indian box office. Made on a controlled budget, the film performed exceptionally well and emerged as the fourth super-hit of 2025 for the Malayalam film industry. As per the latest update, it is now on the verge of ending its theatrical run with hefty returns of over 200%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 31 days!

Officer On Duty at the Indian box office

The Jithu Ashraf directorial recently completed a month in theatres, which is impressive. On March 20, it arrived on OTT, but the Malayalam thriller is still enjoying some footfalls. On the fifth Saturday, day 31, it earned 11 lakh, pushing the overall tally to an impressive 31.06 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

It’s a huge success!

Officer On Duty is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crores. Against this cost, it earned 31.06 crores at the Indian box office. So, in 31 days, it has made an ROI (return on investment) of 21.06 crores. Calculated further, the film is enjoying hefty returns of 210.6%.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film with 150% or more returns but a lifetime below 100 crores is a super-hit. Thus, the Kunchacko Boban starrer has successfully emerged as a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Global earnings

In India, Officer On Duty has earned 36.65 crore gross so far. Overseas, it earned 17.75 crore gross. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at 54.40 crore gross after 31 days. After Rekhachithram, it’s the second Malayalam film of the year to enter the 50 crore club globally.

Appreciation on OTT

The Kunchacko Boban starrer arrived on Netflix on March 20, and ever since it premiered, it has been enjoying highly positive feedback. It is expected to stay among the top trending films in the country for weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 9: Beats Vedaa To Become John Abraham’s 3rd Highest-Grosser Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News