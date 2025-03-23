L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is grabbing all the attention of box office enthusiasts due to its surprising trend. Yes, being a sequel, the film was expected to enjoy solid buzz around itself, but no one ever thought it would sell over 90K in an hour on BookMyShow even before releasing. With such a craze, the magnum opus created a record for Laletan in the day 1 collection. Keep reading for the detailed advance booking report!

Extraordinary response in pre-sales

Ever since the advance booking at the Indian box office began, the Malayalam action thriller has been fetching record-breaking numbers. As of 10:30 a.m. IST, it has sold over 6.25 lakh tickets for day 1. In terms of collection, the film has amassed around 10.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) through opening day pre-sales.

Such a number for a Malayalam film is a big thing. Kerala, the main Mollywood market, is going full throttle for L2: Empuraan. So far, the state has sold tickets worth 8.41 crore gross for day 1. Even Karnataka has now crossed the 1 crore mark.

Biggest opening for Mohanlal!

Till now, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was Mohanlal’s biggest opener at the Indian box office with a collection of 7.43 crore gross. It has now been comfortably surpassed by L2: Empuraan, which earned 10.40 crore gross through pre-sales alone. If calculated, Empuraan is ahead with a 40% higher sum. So, the new biggest opener for Laletan is already here!

Over 4,300 shows have been listed for online booking, and occupancy has already reached 52%. Before the film arrives in theatres, occupancy is expected to reach 60-65%. So, there will be the opportunity to earn a significant chunk of the business through over-the-counter ticket sales. So, be prepared for a record-breaking opening day in the history of Malayalam cinema.

L2: Empuraan is already a contender for an industry hit, and if word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, the sky will be the limit.

More about L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Mollywood magnum opus releases on March 27, 2025. It also features Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

