The booking for Mohanlal‘s L2: Empuraan, which will be released on March 27, 2025, began today, March 21, 2025, at 9 AM. Unlike some major South Indian films, L2: Empuraan has secured strong backing from national multiplex chains. PVR INOX, India’s largest multiplex chain, is actively promoting the film.

This is rare for a South Indian film of this scale, as even big-budget projects starring top names like Vijay and Rajinikanth haven’t received such treatment. This is often due to filmmakers not agreeing to the demands of multiplex chains. However, L2: Empuraan appears to have navigated this challenge successfully.

For South Indian big-budget films, OTT deals are crucial in reducing financial risks. These films typically sell streaming rights before their theatrical release. Recent examples from the Tamil industry include Vijay’s GOAT and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, both of which finalized OTT deals early, as per reports.

According to M9 News, rumors suggest that L2: Empuraan gained multiplex support because the makers agreed to delay the OTT release by 8 weeks after its theatrical debut, 1 month and 26 days, which is still under two months. Currently, no OTT deal has been finalized, but reports indicate that multiple platforms are showing interest, with the film expected to command the highest-ever OTT price for a Malayalam movie.

The Hindi theatrical market is expected to expand significantly, driven by the interest and involvement of multiple multiplex chains. In Kerala, L2: Empuraan pre-bookings opened to an overwhelming response, with almost all major theaters selling out on the first day. The demand was so intense that ticketing platforms struggled to keep up, leaving many fans unable to secure tickets amidst the frenzy. However, tickets are still available in some smaller budget-friendly theaters in Kerala.

