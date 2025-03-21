The Telugu film world is back in the news again, this time for the song Adhi Dha Surprisu from the latest film Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela. The track, sung by Ketika Sharma, is receiving flak for its suggestive choreography and lyrics and objectifying women on celluloid.

Was The Controversy Pre-Planned?

Amid the backlash, industry insiders speculated that the suggestive dance choreography in Adhi Dha Surprisu could have been an orchestrated publicity stunt for Robinhood. Sensationalized content in songs and films tends to garner attention, and some speculate that the makers deliberately added such dance scenes to trigger controversy and cause debates to attract more viewers.

However, neither the production unit nor the actors have confirmed whether this was a marketing exercise or an accidental controversy.

Telangana Women’s Commission Steps Up Responding To The Increasing Criticism

The Telangana State Women’s Commission (TSWC) came down hard on filmmakers, saying they will take legal action against those who continue to make films with lewd dance moves and humiliating women.

TSWC Chairperson Nerella Sharada underscored that filmmakers are under an obligation to uphold women’s dignity and respect instead of objectifying them as mere visual spectacles. She called upon the industry to re-think such depictions and refuse material that might adversely affect social attitudes.

Public Backlash Against the Song

Following the screening of Robinhood’s Adhi Dha Surprisu, viewers and critics panned the song’s salacious dance routines and suggestive lyrics, with most audiences and reviewers vocalizing strong disagreement with such content. Several critics and netizens condemned the number, calling for it to be banned for objectifying women and lowering the taste of commercial movies.

This is the second time Telugu cinema has recently attracted similar criticism. Item numbers and lurid dance steps have always been part of commercial movies. However, due to increasing concerns with responsible filmmaking, these roles are also subjected to the strictest scrutiny today.

The Continued Debate Of Filmmaker’s Responsibility

The controversy surrounding the Adhi Dha Surprisu song from Robinhood has again ignited the debate on ethical filmmaking. While creative freedom is essential, it is argued that it should not be gained at the expense of objectifying women since the old songs had different creative approaches and enjoyable aspects.

The controversial item songs nowadays make us question whether these songs are art or not. Under increasing pressure from the audience and bodies like the Telangana Women’s Commission, the Telugu film industry may have to reconsider its strategy on song sequences and ensure that entertainment does not demean or exploit women.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Toxic Cast Salary: Kiara Advani Enjoys A 114% Hike But Guess The Highest-Paid Indian Actress With 30 Crore Remuneration?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News