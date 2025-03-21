Dubai has been the playground of the rich and powerful for decades now. Several actors, producers, and other members of the film industry from all over India have moved there. Adding to that growing list could be Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. According to 123Telugu, they have been purchasing land in Dubai. Furthermore, a significant number of their upcoming projects are also rumored to be set in Dubai.

Allu Arjun was recently in Dubai, and a video of him working out at a gym there surfaced online. According to some reports, one of the reasons he was there was to meet director Atlee, as both of them are collaborating on an upcoming project.

Another filmmaker who has established a base in Dubai is Sukumar, the director of the Pushpa franchise. Reports suggest that he has been staying there to work on the script for his upcoming project with Ram Charan.

The last film Sukumar and Allu Arjun worked on together was Pushpa 2: The Rule, which revolved around a sandalwood smuggler, a rags-to-riches story. The film was extremely successful, grossing INR 1,493.84 crores and making a net of 1,265.97 crores. The Hindi dubbed version was the biggest contributing factor, with a net of 836.09 crores coming from that market.

Let’s hope Sukumar can recreate that magic for his upcoming project with Ram Charan. And let’s also hope that Atlee and Allu Arjun’s upcoming project can surpass the record set by Pushpa.

