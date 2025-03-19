Superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next big film with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. Since Rajamouli has already delivered global blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR, fans have high expectations for this project. Many believe this film will create history in the film industry.

Meanwhile, an interesting record related to Mahesh Babu’s Athadu has surprised everyone. Athadu is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and when it was released, it was an average film in theaters. However, over time, it became a massive hit on television. The film has been telecast over 1,500 times, making it one of the most-watched Telugu movies on TV.

When Athadu was released in 2005, it received mixed reviews and average box-office performance. But as television audiences discovered it, the movie gained immense popularity. Its engaging storyline, stylish action scenes, and Mahesh Babu’s performance made it a classic among the Telugu audience.

It is rare for a movie to achieve such an extraordinary number of TV broadcasts. Even some of the biggest blockbusters struggle to reach 1,000 telecasts, but Athadu has surpassed all expectations. The film became a family favorite and was frequently aired on Star Maa, especially on Sundays.

Meanwhile, the second schedule of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s upcoming jungle adventure SSMB29 took place in the scenic locations of Koraput, Odisha.

According to recent reports, the Koraput schedule concluded on Tuesday. Several images of Rajamouli interacting with local fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of him and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been circulating online. Produced by veteran filmmaker KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, SSMB29 is expected to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a budget of ₹1,000 crore. A major Hollywood studio is reportedly in discussions to handle its international distribution. The film’s music is being composed by Oscar-winning musician MM Keeravani.

