After dominating the box office charts with Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is gearing up for his next release, The Raja Saab movie. The film is set to feature the Rebel Star in a centric role. Directed by Maruthi, the movie will have a horror-comedy-drama element, which surely allows the audience to witness Prabhas in a fresh role. Some recent reports by 123Telugu are indicating a major update on the release of The Raja Saab movie.

When Can Fans Expect To Catch The Raja Saab In Theaters?

The film was originally set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. This announcement was made a few months back when People Media Factory released the motion poster of The Raja Saab. The production marked the film as a Rebel’s Entertainment Explosion.

Since the motion poster was released, the production house has not provided an update regarding the film’s status, which sparked curiosity among the audience.

Will The Raja Saab No Longer Release In Original Decided Date?

According to the latest buzz, Prabhas‘ The Raja Sahab movie is expected to be postponed for various reasons. Rumors suggest that the makers are allegedly planning to release the film in multiple languages. Hence, the movie release date is expected to shift to mid-August 2025 from April 10, 2025.

The buzz also stated that the makers are expected to make this announcement soon and officially declare the postponement. Releasing a film in multiple languages allows a production to capture a wider audience. Further, considering Prabhas’ status as a pan-India star, this move makes sense.

Who Else Is Part Of The Raja Saab Besides Prabhas?

Not only the Kalki star but Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar also have vital roles in the horror-comedy drama. Further, as per IMDb, Sai Pallavi, Sanjay Dutt, Brahmanandam, Yogi Babu, Kiara Advani, and more are expected to be part of the cast. Overall, Prabhas’s next film also appears to have a star-studded cast, which makes the audience more excited for the film.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Officer On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kunchacko Boban & Priyamani’s Crime Investigation Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News