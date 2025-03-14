Sreeleela has swiftly emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses in South Indian cinema. Born in the United States and raised in India, she pursued her studies in medicine before stepping into the film industry. Despite her academic background, her passion for acting helped her make a name for herself in Telugu and Kannada cinema.

She made her acting debut with Kiss (2019) in Kannada, but it was her Telugu films like Pelli SandaD (2021) and Dhamaka (2022) that brought her widespread fame. Her energetic dance numbers, including Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram and Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule, have made her name as an exceptional dancer. However, Sreeleela is determined to break free from the label of a dancer and be recognized as a performer with depth.

Sreeleela wants to be known for dialogue and performance more than dance and song

Sreeleela’s effortless grace in dance numbers has made her a favorite among fans, but the actress is determined to ensure that her career is not just defined by her ability to move to the beat. During a recent press event in Hyderabad, as per News18, an anchor introduced her with the statement, “Leela means song, song means dance, and dance means Leela.” While many may have seen this as a compliment, Sreeleela took it as a moment to assert her identity as an actor.

She immediately interrupted, saying, “That is why, in this movie (Robinhood), I worked on making it ‘Leela means dialogue, dialogue means performance, and performance means Leela.’” This statement made it clear that she wants audiences to see her beyond her dance numbers and acknowledge her acting skills.

In the coming year, Sreeleela is set to star in some huge films across three industries. In the Telugu cinema, the actress will star in Robinhood, Mass Jathara, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, while also starring in Parasakthi in Tamil cinema. Furthermore, she is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Aashiqui 3. The musical romance, which will see her paired with Kartik Aaryan, is expected to give her an opportunity to showcase her acting prowess rather than just her dance moves.

