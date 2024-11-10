Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise and has already crossed 150 crores at the Box Office in a week. Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

In an interview with Youtuber Raj Shamani, Kartik shared his take on love and called himself unlucky in love. He shared, “Mera personal life at one point pe kaafi talked about ho gaya tha uss moment pe. Mai toh privately bhi date nahi kar raha hu. Dara dara ghum raha hu shayad.”

He then added, “You meet very few people after getting famous. Because of your work, you meet a minimal number of people. It becomes like that. Paise ho jaye, shauhurat kama li, but one thing is sure: you can’t buy love. I’m not dating anyone. I’m a romantic hero but have been unlucky in love.”

Further, when asked about the qualities and traits he would like to see in his partner, he said, “I would say that she should be humorous, or I should understand her, and she should understand me, she should respect me. These are all the tick marks that you want in life. She should be passionate about him r work just like I am. When you go for perfection in life, I think imperfection makes it more beautiful. Regarding life partners, I don’t have a specification now. Woh life mein kabhi nahi ho payega.”

According to several media reports, Kartik Aaryan was dating Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. Recently, on the Great Indian Kapil Show, the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiya 3 came to promote their film. He played the game of truth and dare, and as a part of this game, when it came to Kartik, he selected truth. Vidya took the opportunity and asked, “What’s her name’’? Which indirectly hinted at his love life. To which Kartik Aaryan’s mother jokingly said, “Kis kis ka naam loge. Ek ho toh bol”.

