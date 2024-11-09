Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is very close to enter the all time top 50 Bollywood films at the worldwide box office that is currently ruled by Dangal with 1970 crore gross collection worldwide. BB 3, in 8 days stands at number 55 with a collection of 272.82 crore.

BB 3 VS BB 2 Worldwide Box Office

The horror comedy threequel, in only 8 days, has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of the sequel. Part 2, where Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in the franchise, earned 260.49 crore at the box office.

The threequel now exceeds the sequel by 12 crore, and looking at the boost at the box office over the weekend, the film definitely seems to take a huge jump at the box office!

Check out the box office breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

India net: 178.86 crore *

India gross: 211.05 crore *

Overseas gross: 61.79 crore

Worldwide gross: 272.82 crore *

(* denotes estimated collection)

Kartik Aaryan Surpasses 2 Salman Khan Films!

Currently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands at number 55 in the list of all-time highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed two Salman Khan films – Race 3 and Dabangg 2 to attain the position at the box office. Race 3 now stands at number 56 with 270.76 crore, followed by Dabangg 2 at number 57 with 265 crore.

Kartik Aaryan’s Highest Grossing Film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is Kartik Aaryan‘s highest-grossing film worldwide, with 272.82 crore. It is almost a day away from officially entering the 300 crore at the box office. It would be interesting to see how the film fares in the remaining two weekends until Pushpa 2 arrives at the box office for a massacre!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 9 (Early Trends): Registers A Fantastic Jump Of 60%, Inches Away From 200 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News