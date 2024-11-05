Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Singham Again broke made the biggest record at the Indian box office this weekend. Both films that clashed at the box office, became the only set of films in the history of Indian Cinema that achieved 100 crore collection each over the weekend, despite the clash, bringing a 200 crore box office collection over the weekend!

Kartik Aaryan + Ajay Devgn’s Record

Now, Kartik and Ajay, together have yet again broken another box office record. However, everyone was contemplating that this record would be broken soon considering the box office standing and anticipation of both films.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office have together earned a massive 272.20 crore, and with this, they become the highest cumulative Diwali collection in the history of Indian Cinema, with two superstars clashing at the box office.

Record That Stood Unbeatable For 2574 Days!

This record stood with Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn together who brought the biggest Diwali clash cumulative in 2017 with their films Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again clashing at the box office. The films were released on October 20, 2017 and after 2574 days, finally the record has been broken.

Now, Singham Again, with 144.20 crore, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with 128 crore, hold the record for the biggest Diwali record of cumulative box office collection, and this number will reach an unbeatable score very soon since it is a very long way till both films reach the finishing line settling for a huge lifetime score!

Check out the highest-grossing Diwali clash total of all time at the box office.

1. Singham Again (144.20) + Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (128) – 272.20 crore*

2. Golmaal Again (205.72) + Secret Superstar (62) – 267.72 crore

3. Son Of Sardaar (105.13) + Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65) – 225.78 crore

4. Shivaay (100.35) + Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50) – 212.85 crore

5. Golmaal 3 (106.30) + Action Replayy (28.12) – 134 Crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

