Rohit Shetty Box Office: To Hit 2000 Crore Total If Singham Again Brings Only 218 Crore More

Singham Again is swiftly moving towards the 200 crore mark at the box office with Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe biggie already earning 144.80 crore in 4 days with the extended Diwali weekend. While the film has achieved various milestones it has brought an individual achievement for Rohit Shetty as well.

Rohit Shetty’s 2000 Crore Box Office!

The most celebrated massy director of Bollywood is only an inch away from entering the prestigious 2000 crore club at the box office. While Singham’s Threequel is the 16th film of his career, he has accumulated a total box office collection of a massive 1782 crore with these massy films!

Singham Again – 10th 100 Crore Film For Shetty!

It is the 10th 100 crore film of the filmmaker’s career that boasts of an Indian box office total of 1782 crore with 16 films. Bringing a total desi version of Avengers, the filmmaker is the Indian Russo, who is exactly 218 crore away from hitting the 2000 crore total, and it would be interesting to see if Singham Again hits this mark or if the filmmaker has to wait for his next to touch this number!

Cop Universe VS Golmaal Franchise

The two of the biggest franchises owned by Rohit Shetty are the Cop Universe and the Golmaal Franchise. While the Cop Universe currently stands at 819 crore total, Golmaal franchise stands at 393.9 crore total.

Together, the two Universes have contributed 1212.98 crore to Rohit Shetty’s entire box office, almost 68% of his entire box office earnings!

Here is the box office collection of all the films directed by Rohit Shetty.

1. Zameen: 11 crore

2. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited: 30 crore

3. Sunday: 20 crore

4. Golmaal Returns: 51.90 crore

5. All The Best: Fun Begins: 41.40 crore

6. Golmaal 3: 106.30 crore

7. Singham: 100 crore

8. Bol Bachchan: 102 crore

9. Chennai Express: 227 crore

10. Singham Returns: 141 crore

11. Dilwale: 148 crore

12. Golmaal Again: 205.72 crore

13. Simmba: 240 crore

14. Sooryavanshi: 195 crore

15. Cirkus: 20.85 crore

16. Singham Again: 143 crore

Total: 1782.32 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

