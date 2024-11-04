Rohit Shetty’s latest film in the cop universe, Singham Again, is enjoying great footfalls at the Indian box office. Despite the mixed reviews, the spot bookings have been strong enough to mint 35 crores+ each weekend day. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has entered the 100 crore club like a cakewalk and recovered 50% of the budget. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Box Office Collection (Weekend 1)

Singham Again may have lagged in advance booking, but the spot bookings were impressively strong to mint 43.70 crores on the opening day. This was followed by a slight growth on Saturday, with 44.50 crores more coming in. The cop drama faced a dip on Sunday as it earned a box office collection of 37 crores*. The overall 3-day total now stands at 125.20 crores.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Rohit Shetty has managed to bring together the most renowned faces from Bollywood. And, of course, it comes with a huge price. Singham Again is reportedly made on a decent budget of 250 crores. This means, the film has recovered around 50% of its estimated cost in opening weekend alone.

Although it has reached halfway, Singham Again is yet to cross the other half. The debut weekend was known to be huge, given the curiosity around the Avengers of the Cop universe. The real test begins today and it is to be seen whether Ajay Devgn starrer will hold its fort amid the mixed reviews.

Monday target!

Singham Again will at least need 12 crores or more to ensure a long run in theatres. If it falls below that mark, the mid-week will further impact the box office collection, impacting its overall buzz. The Diwali holiday is over, so the large number of spot bookings will also witness a dip. All in all, the first week will crucially define the lifetime prediction of this biggie!

More about Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, and Dayanand Shetty. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff make special cameos in their much-loved characters in the cop universe. Salman Khan has also made a special appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the end credits.

The cop drama is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films. It was released in theatres on November 1, in a box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

*Estimates, official numbers awaited!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 3: Falls Below 40 Crores On Sunday But Crosses The 125 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News