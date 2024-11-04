The Hindi box office flourished this Diwali season. It was clash of the titans as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrived in theatres on November 1, 2024. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has finished its first weekend run on an impressive note. Scroll below for the box office update on day 3.

Rohit Shetty has created Avengers of the Cop Universe. He did the impossible by bringing together Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Salman Khan in a single movie. There’s more to celebrate, as the cop drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It opened to mixed reviews, as many felt it could have become a box office blockbuster but would fail to do so due to its average storyline.

Box Office Collection Day 3

The official numbers have rolled out, and Singham Again has earned 37 crores (estimates) on day 3. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film witnessed an unexpected dip of 17% compared to 44.50 crores earned on Saturday. The occupancy in the evening shows was good, but the night shows witnessed low footfalls as cine goers geared up for a working Monday.

It is also to be noted that Singham Again is facing tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has been leading the race in advance booking sales since the beginning. The footfalls continue to get divided. Had Rohit Shetty’s directorial arrived without any competition, it would have knocked it out of the park with improved collections.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of the opening weekend below:

Day 1: 43.70 crores

Day 2: 44.50 crores

Day 3: 37 crores

The 3-day total of Singham Again comes to 125.20 crores. It has comfortably entered and passed the 100 crore club, which calls for a celebration!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

