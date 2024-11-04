Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2 is going to witness one of the biggest Indian releases. It is enjoying massive pre-release buzz, not just in the domestic market but also in the USA. The advance booking sales in North America continue to grow from strength to strength. Scroll below for the latest overseas box office update!

Pushpa: The Rule will be released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. The premieres will take place a day before in the USA. Advance booking for the paid previews has already commenced and is showing highly positive signs.

As per the latest update, Pushpa 2 has clocked in over a whopping $250K in advance booking for the premieres in only two days. The premiere in the US is being planned in multiple languages to cater to the massive fan base. So far, Telugu is the best-performing market, which is expected. The trends for other languages will improve as the release date gets closer.

Set to record history?

Trade experts predict the pre-sales for premieres to hit the $5 million mark. If that happens, Allu Arjun starrer will be the first Indian film to cross the $4 million mark in the US. Previously, RRR, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar have touched promising figures. But it is to be seen whether Pushpa 2 surpasses them all!

Will it beat Kalki 2898 AD?

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan led Kalki 2898 AD had crushed RRR to scored the best opening in North America earlier this year. It scored a whopping $5.56 million, which remained slightly better than RRR’s $5.50 million.

If Pushpa: The Rule clocks in $5 million in premieres alone, the biggest opening in the USA is inevitable. There are still almost 30 days to go, and the current trend is unbelievable. Exciting times ahead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

