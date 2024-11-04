The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer cult romantic film Veer-Zaara is all set to see a grand international release on November 7, 2024, to mark its 20th anniversary. The film will be released in international locations like the Middle East, North America, Australia, the UK & Europe, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore. And we are not surprised that the film has started with a bang regarding its advance bookings overseas.

Such is the craze for Veer-Zaara in Germany, where the movie sold around 1000 tickets in 18 shows just four days before its re-release. Looking at the craze in Germany for the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer, the makers decided to open advance booking for the movie. For the uninitiated, Germany showed the same love towards the film when it was released in 2004. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the movie is trending more than the latest releases in Germany.

Apart from Germany, the Veer-Zaara magic is also spreading in the United Kingdom. The movie has sold 425 tickets in the UK in limited shows. The report further mentioned that considering the high demand for the film, its pre-sales will also begin in other markets. Meanwhile, the film will also have the song ‘Aa Gaye Hum Kahan’ with the international re-release, which is missing from the original release.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer was a huge hit when it was released back in 2004. The movie became the highest-grossing film of that year, minting around 98 crores globally, both from the Indian and overseas markets. This was despite the movie clashing with Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Aitraaz at the box office. Veer-Zaara will celebrate its 20th anniversary on November 12, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Roar Of Cop Universe Goes Past The 130 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News