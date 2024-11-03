Things are looking bright for Singham Again. So far, it has raked in impressive numbers, and considering the trend, it is heading for a massive collection. Released on Friday, the Cop Universe saga registered a fantastic start at the worldwide box office and became the biggest opener for Ajay Devgn. It happened in a clash situation, which is commendable. Now, in the latest development, it has made a smooth entrance to the 100 crore club globally. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 collection report!

Released amid a huge buzz, the Singham opened with superb numbers. In a solo release, the film would have opened to record-breaking numbers, but even in a clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it is fetching impressive numbers. In India, it opened on expected lines, while in overseas, it was slightly better than expected. Overall, 63.75 crores gross came on the opening day globally.

Now, on the second day, Singham Again has earned slightly higher collections in India and overseas. After starting at 43.70 crores net in India, the film earned 44.50 crores net on day 2, taking the overall domestic collection to 88.20 crores. Inclusive of taxes, it equals 104.07 crores gross.

In overseas, after earning 12.19 crores gross on the opening day, Singham Again added another 13.88 crores gross on day 2, taking the international tally to 26.07 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 130.14 crores gross.

Take a look at the global collection breakdown of Singham Again:

India net – 88.20 crores

India gross – 104.07 crores

Overseas gross – 26.07 crores

Worldwide gross – 130.14 crores

Today, considering the Sunday curse, the film is expected to earn slightly less than the opening day. Also, the collection will decrease in the overseas market. On the whole, day 3 will remain slightly lower than the first two days. So, in the first three days, the biggie will come close to the 200 crore mark.

