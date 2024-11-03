The opening weekend has concluded for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again at the box office. Ajay Devgn starrer has beaten the odds of mixed reviews and enjoyed massive spot bookings during the Diwali holidays. The early estimates for day 3 are out, and the 100 crore club has been unlocked. Scroll below for all the details!

The cop drama marks the fifth outing in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The latest release is extra special because several characters are joining Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan to fight the antagonist, Arjun Kapoor. Released on November 1, 2024, Singham Again received praise for its cast performances, but viewers felt that it had the potential to do better.

Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends

According to the latest trends, Singham Again has made a box office collection of 36-38 crores on day 3 in India. It has witnessed a dip of 19-14% compared to 44.50 crores earned on Saturday. The figures should have ideally stayed above the 40 crore mark, but that unfortunately could not happen.

But there’s also good news, as Singham Again has crossed the 100 crore mark. The box office collection, after 3 days, will now stand somewhere between 124.2-126.2 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of the opening weekend below:

Day 1: 43.70 crores

Day 2: 44.50 crores

Day 3: 36-38 crores (estimates)

It now remains crucial for Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer to stay beyond the 12 crore mark on Monday. That will majorly decide the lifetime run at the box office.

Singham Again is also facing competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is stealing its thunder in advance booking sales. The overall collections took an edge because of the spot bookings during the holiday season.

