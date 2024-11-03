It would be safe to say that Pushpa 2 is the most anticipated Indian film of 2024. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles, the advance booking for premieres in the US has begun on a fantastic note. There’s still a month to go, and the trends are showing highly positive signs. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 5, 2024. The action drama has already garnered a whopping 1085 crores from pre-release business. The breakeven target at the worldwide box office is 1200 crores, which is huge. But there is not much to worry about as Sukumar‘s directorial is expected to create a big box office dhamaka.

Advance Booking Premiere Sales in the USA

According to the latest update, as of November 2, 2024, Pushpa 2 has sold a whopping 3,045 tickets in the States. This is an impressive growth of 71% compared to the 1,800 ticket sales as of last Friday. There has also been a considerable increase in the number of shows. From 531 shows, the showcase for the premiere sales has now increased to 1,522 shows.

Pushpa 2 is growing strength to strength at the leading Cinemark, Regal, and Marcus chains in the USA. The premiere of Allu Arjun starrer is scheduled for December 4, 2024. There are still 32 days to go, which means the action thriller has the scope to achieve milestones at the overseas box office.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It is one of the most expensive Indian films, made on a staggering budget of 500 crores.

