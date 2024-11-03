Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is enjoying a fantastic run at the Indian box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy flick is surpassing expectations with each passing day. But how is Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri starrer performing compared to the sequel? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

Despite competition from Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan and the team have knocked it out of the park. It made a smashing debut, raking in 36.60 crores. Saturday was even better as 38.40 crores came in. The 2-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands at 75 crores. The film will comfortably hit a century in the opening weekend!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan clocked the biggest opener of his career with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which means 14.11 crores on the opening day. It witnessed a boost of 30% on the second day as 18.34 crores more came in. The two-day total stood at 32.45 crores. After three days, the sequel surpassed the 50 crore mark, almost half of what BB3 will possibly make.

BB3 vs BB2 2-day total

Kartik Aaryan has scored almost 131% higher collections in the threequel, compared to 32.45 crores made by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trend has been exceptional, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will rewrite the franchise’s history! Exciting times ahead.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Anees Bazmee’s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crores. The ensemble cast also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz, among others. It is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

BB3 was released in theatres on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali holiday.

