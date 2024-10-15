After Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao was expected to deliver another blockbuster with the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The pre-release buzz was highly favorable after a hilarious and super exciting trailer. Unfortunately, the comedy-drama did not live upto the hype, and the results are visible in the box office collection. Scroll below for the latest update on day 4.

The comedy drama was released in theatres on October 11, 2024. It clashed at the Indian box office with Jigra and Vettaiyan. Raaj Shaandilyaa‘s directorial made a slightly better opening than Alia Bhatt starrer. But the mixed word-of-mouth gradually seems to have spoiled the party.

Box Office Collection Day 4

On Monday, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has made box office collection of 2.4 crores, as per the latest estimates. It has witnessed a huge fall of 62% compared to 6.4 crores earned on Sunday. Monday was the make-or-break day, and unfortunately, Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri’s film faced the worst possible crash.

Given the unfavorable word of mouth, It will be difficult for the film to rise from here. But it is to be seen whether it manages to remain above the 2 crore mark or further falls from here.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video below:

Day 1: 5.71 crores

Day 2: 7.06 crores

Day 3: 6.40 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores (estimates)

The overall box office collection after four days now stand at 21.57 crores.

More about the comedy drama

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Aur Woh Wala Video also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania, among others. Shehnaaz Gill, Daler Mehendi, and Pawan Singh also make cameo appearances in songs.

The film is co-produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

