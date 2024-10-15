Alia Bhatt has teamed up with Vasan Bala for the action thriller Jigra. Co-starring Vedang Raina, the film was released on the occasion of Dussehra. It is facing competition from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Vettaiyan in Indian theatres. But how is it performing in the international circuit? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Jigra was released in theatres worldwide on October 11, 2024. It tells the story of a troubled woman who gives her all to rescue her brother from prison. The movie opened up to a mixed response. While many called it a heartbreaking saga, others criticized its weak plot. Alia Bhatt has been receiving a lot of praise for her impactful performance.

Debut weekend at the overseas box office

In the first three days, Jigra has made box office collections of $1.36 million (11.43 crores) in the overseas market. The North American circuit (USA/CA) contributed almost 40% of the earnings. The other leading markets are Australia and New Zealand.

Take a look at the breakdown of Jigra overseas in debut weekend below:

USA/CAN: $545K

AUS: $88K

NZ: $16K

GER: $16K

UK/IRE: $149K

Other: $550K (estimated)

Scores 7th highest Indian opening weekend in the UK

Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra ranks among the top 10 Indian opening weekends in the UK. It has grabbed the 7th spot with earnings of £114K. The list is toppled by Fighter (£591K), while Stree 2 (£291K) and Crew (£209K) are other biggies in the top 3.

Enters top 10 weekends in Germany

Along with the UK, Jigra has also scored the seventh-highest debut weekend for an Indian film in Germany. The action thriller made box office collections of €14.3K. It surpassed Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (€9K), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (€8.7K) and Chandu Champion (€5.7K)

