Dharmaveer 2, starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in the lead roles, is on the verge of ending its run at the Indian box office. Being a sequel to a blockbuster film, it was expected to enjoy a longer theatrical run, but unfortunately, that’s not happening. In the latest development, the biggie has crossed the mark of 15 crores and is currently gracing its position as the third highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 17 days!

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the Dharmaveer sequel had a huge pre-release buzz on the ground level. However, upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics, which led to more significant drops after the opening week. Going by the performance in the opening week, it felt that the film would easily cross the 20 crore mark, but now, it will wrap up much below the mark.

As per the latest collection update, Dharmaveer 2 has raked in 15.13 crores* net at the Indian box office in 24 days. It’s a good score, and the film is already a commercial success, but considering the blockbuster success of part one, much higher numbers were expected. For the unversed, the first installment did a business of 25 crores net in India. The sequel was expected to earn at least higher than its predecessor, but that’s not happening.

Reportedly, Dharmaveer 2 is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this budget, the film has earned 15.13 crores. So, it is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 7.30 crores. Calculated further, it equals 91.25% returns. To be a hit, the film needs 100% returns, which will happen once it earns 16 crores. So, a distance of only 87 lakhs needs to be covered, but considering the slow pace, it’s not sure if the film will score another 70 lakh.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

