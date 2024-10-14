Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan ended its 4-day extended opening weekend at the worldwide box office, and though it has underperformed considering the massive budget, it has still managed to pull off a good total. In fact, it has emerged as the second highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time by coming close to the 200 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection!

Riding high on decent word-of-mouth, the film opened at 32 crores. On the second day, the collection witnessed a drop to earn 24 crores. On day 3, there was an upward trend as 27 crores came in. On day 4, i.e., yesterday, the Sunday curse came into play, and the night occupancies were affected in Tamil Nadu and all other parts of the country. As a result, 23 crores came on the board.

Released last Thursday, Vettaiyan completed a 4-day extended weekend by amassing 106 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 125.08 crores. It’s a good score but more was expected from the biggie due to Rajinikanth’s face value. In overseas, the film has pulled off a decent score of 65 crores gross but much more was expected. Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 190.08 crores gross.

Worldwide box office collection breakdown of Vettaiyan:

India net – 106 crores

India gross – 125.08 crores

Overseas gross – 65 crores

Worldwide gross – 190.08 crores

With 190.08 crores gross, Vettaiyan has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (150.94 crores gross) and Dhanush’s Raayan (155.92 crores gross) to become Kollywood’s second highest-grossing film of 2024 globally. Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (464.51 crores gross).

