Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 3: Minimal 8% Drop

Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri might not have expected the Sunday stress that came along with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The weekend box office collection for the dramedy now stands at 19.17 crore. While the film failed to hit the 20 crore mark over the weekend, it is already an alarming situation on the cards!

VVKWWV Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, October 13, the film earned only 6.40 crore, which is an outright dismissal on Sunday, performing 8% lower than the previous day, Saturday. In fact, Saturday, in itself, was a low-performing day since the film brought in only 7.06 crore despite being a Dussehra Holiday!

Will It Pass The Monday Test?

Now, all eyes are stuck to witness the drop percentage that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video suffers on Monday, which would decide the fate of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri‘s film. Currently, it seems to be a very meek chance of survival in the box office test.

The silver lining here might be Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which is performing slightly better than Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. However, considering the genre of the two films, it would not be a fair comparison since the target audience for Rajkummar Rao’s film could have been massive if the comedy had been done right!

Also, Rajkummar Rao‘s and Triptii Dimri’s newfound stardom, which was considered a guarantee for Vicky-Vidya’s success, has died a slow death, proving that the audiences have a preference for content over stardom! Hopefully, the film will survive the Monday test and maintain a slow yet steady pace at the box office for the upcoming week.

