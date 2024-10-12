Jigra: Alia Bhatt's Bachchan Avatar Fills The Much Needed Void Amidst Chest Thumping Heroes

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra is hitting the right chord amongst the audiences, and on the opening day, the film has already opened at 4.55 crore. The numbers would be progressing at a fast speed with positive word of mouth and an added advantage of the Dussehra Holiday.

Audiences have been chirping about Alia‘s new avatar, stylized in a Bachchan way – too rusty, real, and raw. The film is a welcome change from the typical Bollywood action films that have dominated the box office in recent years.

Jigra also stars Vedang Raina, and it takes a different route to the action genre, with a strong focus on character development and emotional depth instead of chest-thumping heroes in a very glorified action set up.

Alia Bhatt’s Exceptional Performance

We have been missing Alia on screen ever since Gangubai Kathiawadi. We witnessed her in Brahmastra and RRR, but we missed that fire and confidence that radiates on screen when she is the lone warrior and fills that void after a long – A resilient and determined young woman who is forced to confront her past and protect those close to her. Alia as is Satya is both powerful and sensitive, and she brings a raw intensity to the captivating role.

A Clutter Breaker Film

The film is a clutter-breaker film that eschews the traditional tropes of the action genre in favor of a more character-driven narrative. The film’s focus on Satya’s personal journey and her relationship with her brother, played by Vedang Raina, makes it a more emotionally resonant experience than many of its contemporaries.

New Age Action

Jigra is a modern take on action cinema, with action sequences interspersed and clearly woven with intrinsic details that are catchy to the eye. The film uses body camera footage and other filmmaking techniques to enhance the sense of immersion and immediacy.

Jigra has released in the theaters on October 11.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Kartik Aaryan Is Out Of The Race While Ajay Devgn Scores A Place Among Top 10 Most Viewed Indian Trailers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News