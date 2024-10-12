It’s going to be a grand Diwali clash as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be competing against Singham Again. The official trailers of both the biggies have been released, and there’s a clear winner in terms of views within the first 24 hours on YouTube. Despite the humungous buzz, Kartik Aaryan starrer could not achieve two massive milestones and lagged behind Ajay Devgn’s film. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Singham Again Trailer Views

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan led Singham Again trailer knocked it out of the park, registering 51.95 million views within 24 hours of its release on YouTube. It was the ninth most-viewed Indian trailer after Salaar, KGF Chapter 2, Adipurush, Salaar (Trailer 2), Animal, Dunki, RadheShyam, and Jawan Prevue.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered 46 million views within the first 24 hours on YouTube. It failed to enter the top 10 Indian trailers as RRR remains strong at the 10th spot with 51.1 million views.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer

Clearly, Ajay Devgn’s directorial has taken the lead against the horror-comedy flick with almost 13% higher views. In addition, Kartik Aaryan starrer also missed its mark in the top 10 list, making it double the loss.

With both films arriving on November 1, 2024, it is to be seen which one enjoys more occupancy and dominates the screen. The advance booking battle will begin in a few days, and that will provide more clarity on the box office race.

More about Singham Again

Ajay Devgn starrer is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham, Simmba, Singham Returns, and Sooryavanshi. The ensemble cast features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan starrer gets bigger and better as Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit have joined the bandwagon along with Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and others. Tripti Dimrii will be seen as the leading lady.

