Akshay Kumar recently turned 57, and fans got a great birthday present! He and Priyadarshan are reuniting for a comedy film, Bhoot Bangla. The duo has given plenty of successful comedies, including the cult classic Hera Pheri, starring Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Now, a source has revealed that the cast of the upcoming movie will allegedly also feature Paresh, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, and we believe it is a sure-shot recipe for a blockbuster. Keep scrolling for more.

Akshay and Priyadarshan have worked with the golden trio of Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav in multiple movies, and they are a laugh riot on screen. The last film all of them worked together was De Dana Dan, which was released in 2009. The upcoming movie will be released next year.

According to Pinkvilla’s source, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s film, Bhoot Bangla, which will be backed by Ekta Kapoor, will reportedly feature Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani in crucial roles. The source claimed, “It’s the return of the team which has brought about a smile on the face of cinema-going audience from across generations. Bhooth Bangla is a perfect script that warrants their reunion, as every character has a trait that would evoke laughter. The idea is to create a unique comic experience with undertones of horror in the backdrop.”

They continued, “Akshay Kumar announced the film on his birthday because he was aware about the excitement of the fans for this reunion. He is confident that the script will do complete justice to the legacy of his collaboration with Priyan.” The sources also said, “The addition of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani to the cast have made the film even more exciting. Akshay plays a quintessential Priyadarshan hero in the film, who gets entangled in a hilarious comedy of errors.”

They also added that the casting and pre-production of Bhoot Bangla, led by Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, are in full swing.

Reasons why we think Bhoot Bangla will be a big box office success-

Akshay Kumar reuniting with Priyadarshan is the primary reason, as the duo has given several hits, from Hera Pheri to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more. To be honest, hardly anybody does comedy better than the Hungama director.

There is a feeling of nostalgia seeing Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani create magic on screen with their unparalleled comic timing. After years, the audience would love that joy ride in the cinemas. There are hardly any movies that create such great comic moments like the ones in Priyadarshan’s movies and with these three veterans in them.

The combination of horror and comedy is a hit formula in the movies. If done correctly, then people will make it a blockbuster. By the looks of it Bhoot Bangla seems like a horror comedy only. The first Bollywood to do exceptionally well at the theatres after the pandemic was Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – a horror comedy. Then there is this recent release, Stree 2, which is performing exceptionally well and is a massive success.

Bhoot Bangla, led by Akshay Kumar, is reportedly his seventh movie with Priyadarshan and is expected to be released in the latter half of 2025.

