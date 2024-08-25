It is not a hidden fact that Kartik Aaryan is all set to entice us again as Rooh Baba in the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Fans eagerly await Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to see whether it emerges as a blockbuster like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). However, amidst this, there might be more good news for all the Kartik Aaryan fans! Speculations are rife that the actor might collaborate with Luv Ranjan again for the third part of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Yes, you heard that right! Kartik Aaryan might collaborate with Luv Ranjan for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 if rumors are to be believed. The franchise will forever remain a hot favorite amongst all the Kartik fans. His cult monologue ranting about women’s expectations in a relationship is still adored and sometimes recreated amongst all the movie lovers. Well, we are excited to see whether this news has any truth.

A page on X called Bollywood Legacy Channel shared a post about the same. It hinted that Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan might soon start working on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. It will also be interesting to see whether the film will also rope in the OG cast consisting of Nushratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, and Omkar Kapoor in the movie. Divyendu of Mirzapur fame was a part of the first film but did not appear in the second part. Fans would also love to see him on the third installment if it indeed goes on floors.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Chandu Champion. Kartik’s performance received several laurels. Talking Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also star Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles.

