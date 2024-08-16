Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his career, both in terms of the quality of his performances and his box office credibility. After starting his career with an image of the boy next door, the actor has transformed himself over the years and proved his versatility. As a result, he is getting appreciated by the audience and the makers as well. Being one of the most credible names among the current generation of actors, it’s no surprise that he has been paid a hefty salary amount for his next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Keep reading to know more!

In the post-pandemic era, many veterans are still struggling to find their lost touch, but a much younger star like Kartik is successfully attracting the crowd to theatres. Back in 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in theatres when Bollywood struggled to give big-money spinners. Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel surprised everyone with its performance. There was immense pressure to take the place of a superstar like Akshay Kumar, but he successfully got into the franchise by winning the hearts of the audience.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha is also the success Kartik Aaryan has delivered post-COVID. Yes, he has seen failures like Shehzada and Chandu Champion, but the demand for the actor hasn’t gone down, and up next, he’s ready to storm the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Amid rumors of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s salary, Kartik Aaryan has confirmed that he has got a hefty amount of 40 crores for the film. Kartik confirmed the same during a podcast with Raj Shamani. But that’s not the most exciting part, as the biggest story lies in the salary growth the actor has witnessed from his debut film to Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel.

For those who don’t know, Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with 2011’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. As Kartik revealed during the podcast, he received a paycheck of 70,000 rupees for the film. Cut to now, he has received a humongous amount of 40 crores for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which equals an insane growth of 571329%.

