After being in theatres for two weeks, Chandu Champion has crossed the 65 crores mark. The film did manage good hold during the weekdays with around 2 crores coming on a daily basis. Post that, on the day Kalki released, a drop was inevitable and this is why Thursday collections came to 1.01 crore. The shows have been further reduced now in the third week and with Jatt & Juliet 3 also arriving, the footfalls have reduced in North. As a result, collections did take a hit on the third Friday.

The film has now collected 65.50 crores* and though there are a few shows that it has for itself, what is to observe is the kind of jump that comes in today and tomorrow so that film seals a 70 crores lifetime collection. The competition is too severe and the target audience has already consumed the film in the first two weeks. Of course, a well made film like this deserves lot more and it’s tough to comprehend what really happened here. However, the trio of Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala can hold their head high that they made a quality movie that fetched good appreciation.

Next up, Kartik Aaryan would be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and it’s a Diwali release with just the kind of entertainment that you would expect on a festival. On the other hand, Sajid Nadiadwala has gone full throttle into the making of Sikandar which is going to be this big release on Eid 2025. These are the kind of films where you know for sure that footfalls are pretty much guaranteed and one waits to see the happier times ahead for all involved.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

