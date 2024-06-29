Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has taken a sensational start at the Indian box office. Yes, it failed to hit the 100 crore mark on the opening day itself when the actuals came in, but still, 93 crores on day 1 is no joke. As a result, despite a drop yesterday, the film has crossed the 100 crore milestone like a cakewalk and has already emerged as the second-highest net grosser of Tollywood in 2024. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the epic sci-fi dystopian film witnessed a mid-week release by arriving on 27th June (Thursday). Upon its arrival, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics. Yes, the concern about the length has been expressed, but there are more good things to talk about. As a result, the biggie has been receiving a solid response from the ticket-buying audience.

Kalki 2898 AD amassed a staggering 93 crores on day 1. As expected, the film saw a dip on day 2, but still, an impressive 56 crores came in. So, the biggie enjoyed a whopping collection of 149 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office in just 2 days. Today, the mark of 200 crores is expected to be crossed.

With 149 crores, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed the domestic collection of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram (127 crores), becoming Tollywood’s second-highest net grosser in 2024 at the Indian box office. Teja Sajja’s HanuMan is at the top with 201 crores, which is expected to be surpassed today itself.

Meanwhile, the Prabhas starrer registered an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office. According to the official data shared by the makers, it earned 191.50 crores gross on day 1. With this, the film became the third biggest Indian opener on a global level after RRR (223 crores gross) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (213 crores gross).

