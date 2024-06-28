American Living legend Brad Pitt has been a box office force to be reckoned with since snagging the leading role in the big-budget film A River Runs Through It in 1992. The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography, grossed $42 million worldwide, easily recouping the $12 million production budget.

Since proving his metal at the Box office, Brad Pitt has starred in 48 movies, including Bullet Train, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood War Machine, World War Z, and The Ocean’s franchise. The movie star with over 30 films to his credit in the leading role has grossed over $5 Billion (Per The Numbers) at the worldwide box office, making him one of Hollywood’s wealthiest and most in-demand actors.

The movie star even picked up an Oscar for a best picture for “12 Years a Slave,” a film he produced. However, he never won an individual oscar for his performance until 2020 when he won the Academy AAward for Best supporting actor in comedy drama Once Upon A time In Hollywood.

While the actor has delivered a steady stream of box office hits since the 90’s, his highest-grossing film to date is the 2013 post-apocalyptic action thriller World War Z, which grossed over $540 million against a budget of $190 million. Despite starring in some critically acclaimed movies, Pitt has failed to recreate the magic since 2013.

The Fight Club actor has only two flops in his last five theatrical releases. As his new film, Wolfs is set to hit theatres in a few months, take a look at the box office collection of Brad Pitt’s last five films.

1. Allied (2016) – $119.2 Million – Flop

The romantic war drama thriller, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Brad Pitt as a Canadian Intelligence officer, was a Box Office disappointment. The film grossed $119.2 million worldwide, barely recouping the production budget of $106 Million.

In 2017, Brad Pitt and George Clooney joined the Netflix bandwagon and strutted in David Michôd’s War Machine, which took a reported $60 million to make, with the streamer shelling out half the budget. However, the movie tanked, with viewers and critics garnering a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019) – $377.6 Million – Hit

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood a comedy drama starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio explored the industry’s dark underbelly. The Quentin Tarantino directed film was also a box office success earning $377.6 Million against a production budget of $95 Million.

3. Ad Astra (2017) – $135.4 Million – Average

The 2019 Sci-fi film was a box office disappointment, earning $135,406,280 against the production budget of $80 Million.

4. Bullet Train (2022) – $238.5 Million – Average

The action comedy film directed by David Leitch based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle performed well at the Box Office compared to Pitt’s other three films. The movie grossed $238.5 Million against the production budget of $85 Million.

5. Babylon (2022) – $64 million Flop

The box office bomb, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, grossed just over $64 million against a production budget of $110 Million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

