Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are deeply in love and cannot stop gushing over each other. The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2023, confirming their romance the following month. Ever since then, the adorable couple have shown their love and support for each other on multiple occasions.

Even recently, the Kansas City Chiefs star opened up on the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ Bussin With The Boys podcast about how he knew he was starting to “fall” for Swift.

He shared, “She’s very self-aware,” referring to how she “understands situations” like his team winning the 2024 Super Bowl, “And I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention … and she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

Kelce continued, “I can admire it for sure.” He went on to recall how the Bad Blood singer didn’t want the attention in terms of things like security when she attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

The 34-year-old added, “She really won me over with that one.” He revealed that Swift wanted to “be around family and friends, and experience this with everybody,” and chose to just walk through the front door.

Furthermore, Kelce shared that when he and Swift’s dating rumors began, no one really gave him “sh***” in the locker room. The two confirmed their romance in October when they were spotted holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. He added, “Nobody knew what was going on, [it was] really all over the place. I think it was … we kinda kept it between us as much we could. But once she came to a game, obviously it was all poppin’ from there.”

Kelce admitted that he wanted to “keep things private,” but “at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything … that’s my girl, that’s my lady,” and he’s “proud of that.”

He shared with the podcast hosts, “I’ve had fun with just about every aspect of it, it’s just when you’re at home you want privacy, and you don’t always get that.”

The couple made headlines again when Kelce made his debut on Eras Tour at Swift’s third show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

