Travis Kelce is stepping out at the Cannes Lions Festival in France, where he was seen carrying a souvenir related to his girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift. The NFL star is attending the festival on behalf of his podcast, New Heights, with Jason and Travis Kelce. Alongside Travis, his brother Jason and his wife, Kylie, were also in attendance.

While he walked around the festival, Eagle-eyed fans noticed Travis wearing a couple of friendship bracelets. One bracelet bore the word “Cannes”, while the other featured “Fearless,” the title of Swift’s second album. The “Cannes” bracelet was a gift from a fan who presented it to Travis after the panel discussion he and Jason participated in.

He also featured his initials and his team colors of red and gold; the jewelry had a special nod to Swift, her initials T and S side by side. A 20-year-old fan, Cameron Koporc told People, “After enjoying him and his brother’s panel at Sport Beach, I was able to pass along the bracelet to Jason, who then passed it along to Travis! He was so sweet about it and it was so crazy to see him wear it!”

She continued, “I’m a huge Swiftie and therefore in recent months have become a fan of the entire Kelce family as well.” Koporc also shared the fun moments on her Instagram Stories. The fan made the bracelet through BONBONWHIMS’ Charm Bar at Pinterest Manifestival, which allowed visitors to craft their own jewelry creations.

Travis is becoming popular for wearing friendship bracelets made by his fans. He embraced the summary attire in a knit button-up accessorized with baby blue stripes, white sneakers, and cream-colored shorts. He also had a matching blue baseball cap.

