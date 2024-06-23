Brad Pitt allegedly ditched his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston, to continue his romance with Angelina Jolie. Brangelina is blessed with six children together, but little did they know their world would turn upside down in less than two years of marriage. But soon after his divorce, he moved on with Ines de Ramon. There’s a proposal on the way and below are all the details you need!

Ines de Ramon is the ex-wife of Paul Wesley. They tied the knot in 2019 but separated in 2022. It was around the same time Brad was embroiled in an ugly legal divorce with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. They seemed to have found comfort in each other and will complete two years of togetherness in November.

Is Brad Pitt ready to take his relationship with Ines de Ramon to the next stage? A source close to Life & Style reveals, “Rumors are swirling that Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime. Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines.”

The report adds Brad Pitt values the ‘calmness’ he has found in his relationship with Ines de Ramon after the highly publicized bitter ending with Angelina Jolie. “Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce. Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her,” concludes the report.

We can’t wait to hear the wedding bells!

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is also facing personal turmoil as his multiple children have dropped his last name from their names. The trend started with Maddox and was followed by Zahara and Vivienne.

On the professional front, Brad will be seen next in Wolfs alongside his best friend George Clooney. He also has the untitled Joseph Kosinski film in the pipeline.

