Brad Pitt fell in love with Angelina Jolie on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith. He was happily married to his best friend, Jennifer Aniston, but reportedly couldn’t resist the ignited sparks with his co-star. Of late, there have been a lot of reports regarding their children Maddox and Zahara dropping their father’s surname. Scroll below for a sweet memory from the past.

Brangelina shelled out couple goals throughout their togetherness of 12 years. Angie had adopted son Maddox in 2002 alone, despite being married to Billy Bob Thornton. She brought home Zahara in 2005. Brad later adopted both her children, along with welcoming Pax via adoption and Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne biologically.

Maddox does not use Brad Pit’s surname?

During the custody battle, Angelina Jolie had accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence, and Maddox recalled the physical abuse he suffered during their 2016 altercation in a private jet. As per several reports, the eldest son of Brangelina does not use his father’s surname on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses only ‘Jolie.’

Recently, Zahara was inducted into a sorority at Spelman College recently. In a viral video, she was seen introducing herself as ‘Zahara Marley Jolie.’ While many praised her confident act, most noticed that she wasn’t using Brad Pitt’s last name either. But way before all the drama began, the Bullet Train actor once expressed his love for his adopted children.

Brad Pitt said he cannot live without Zahara & Maddox

Brad Pitt told Esquire in 2006, “They’re (Maddox & Zahara) as much of my blood as any natural born, and I’m theirs. That’s all I can say about it. I can’t live without them. So, anyone considering (adoption), that’s my vote.”

What are Brad & Angelina upto these days?

Pitt has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since 2022. They reportedly met via a mutual friend and have been going stronger than ever. Rumors claimed that the Hollywood superstar was excited to introduce his girlfriend to his kids.

Previously, Ines de Ramon was married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley. After three years of marriage, they quietly separated in September 2022.

As for Angelina Jolie, she’s been busy with her humanitarian work. She’s also enjoying her single life with her six children. There were bizarre rumors that claimed she was seeing The Weeknd, but those were only tabloid headlines.

On the professional front, Angelina will be landing her voice for Kung Fu Panda 4. She will also be seen in the biographical film on Maria Callas, titled Maria.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Do You Know Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Is Adopted? Her Alleged Birth Mom Once Came Forward & Said, “Angelina Jolie Has Been More Of A Mother, But That Doesn’t Mean I Don’t Miss Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News