Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, with millions of followers. But the actress had to endure several harsh comments to be confident. Aniston was body-shamed by an agent and got teased for her chubby heinie. Keep scrolling to get more deets.

Jennifer is a famous face in the industry whose Rachel Green character from the American sitcom Friends is still engraved in people’s minds. She was a style icon of the 90s, and her haircut from the show is still a rage, if truth be told. Even at the age of over 50, the actress is giving 20-year-olds a run for their money in having a 10/10 physique. But how was it for her when she was new and not this famous; let’s find out!

In 2016, while speaking to People magazine, Jennifer Aniston shared how she was bodyshamed and teased for her b*m. She recalled, “Well, I’ve never loved my b*tt. It’s sort of a thing. I had a bubble b*tt and was teased. Now, people are paying money to get things injected. Like we’re sitting here dying over squats, and I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s the trend?!'”

According to People’s Charlotte Triggs’ comments to IE, Jennifer Aniston was body shamed by an agent when she was new in the industry and was called too chubby. Aniston took that seriously and worked out hard on her body and got rid of her ‘bubble b*tt’ as she thought she was too curvy.

Back then, being body-shamed had a deep impact on her, and Jennifer Aniston changed herself with exercise and diet. But now, she has learned to accept herself the way she is and her curves. Aniston reflected that she used to be a little round thing, but now it didn’t matter to her. At the time when this interview came out, Jen was not on social media, and the actress revealed that she tries not to read things on the internet about her. Explaining her choice, Aniston said that if one finds something positive online, they will bump into the negative stuff, too.

A few months ago, she proudly flaunted her grey hair in a video and received a lot of applause from the netizens on social media. She continues to win hearts even today!

Jennifer Aniston has been going through a challenging phase in life with her father’s passing last year in November and now with Matthew Perry‘s death last month. She has been coping with it and trying to do her best in life.

