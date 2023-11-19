After being devasted by the death of a fan in Rio de Janeiro, Taylor Swift canceled her second show in the city. Swift shared the news of postponing her Eras Tour Saturday concert due to Rio’s harsh heatwaves. The unfortunate incident of a fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado passing away ahead of the show occurred on Friday, and here’s what Swift said about canceling her program.

For the unversed, Taylor’s schedule had six shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. The fans of Tay, who are fondly termed as Swifties, requested Mayor Eduardo Paes to honor the songstress with a projection on the historical monument of Christ the Redeemer. The officials projected a white t-shirt with Welcome to Brasil written along with significant cities’ names.

On Friday, around six thousand fans were at the stadium to watch Taylor Swift perform. As per reports, the combined temperature and humidity that day was about 59.3 degrees Celcius, causing many fans to feel sick. Ana became unwell and later on passed away in the hospital, and while the reason behind her death is being investigated, the Grammy-winning singer decided to postpone Saturday’s concert. The mercury levels peaked at 59.7 Celsius.

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story to share another handwritten note announcing the decision to cancel the concert. She wrote, “I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.”

She continued, “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew have to and always will come first.”

There have been videos going viral on social media platforms where fans could see being showered with water by firefighters to fight the sweltering heat in Rio de Janeiro, and Taylor Swift was also handing water to her fans. The heat wave has soared the temperatures in Rio as it recorded its highest index ever.

Taylor Swift’s Saturday show of the Eras Tour concert got postponed to Monday, and she has three shows in Sao Paulo from 24th-26th November.

