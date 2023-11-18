Hollywood actor and NSYNC member Justin Timberlake recently grabbed all the headlines after Britney Spears’ bombshell revelations in her memoir, The Woman in Me. For those who may not be aware, Timberlake dated Britney in 1999, when both were still teenagers, and it did not end well, as affirmed by the ‘Toxic’ singer in her tell-all.

During the late 90s and early 2000s, Justin enjoyed an unmatchable fan following because a) he was a pop star, and b) he was ridiculously handsome. Boasting a boyish charm and an angelic on-screen personality, Timberlake, during his prime years, was quite a heartthrob who broke more than a few hearts.

Justin Timberlake began dating Jessica Biel in 2007, and the couple was married in 2012. But before calling on forever with Biel, Justin dated a score of Hollywood hotties, and today, we will be sharing his thrilling dating history with you. So, let’s get the gossip started.

1. Fergie

A few years before his Britney Spears romance, Justin Timberlake dated Fergie. Back in 1996, long before Fergie shot to popularity as Black Eyed Peas’ newest member, she was head over heels for Justin. She later revealed that they were never serious.

2. Britney Spears

The headline-making romance saga, which did not age well, began in 1999 when the couple was still coming of age. Justin reportedly ended his three-year relationship with Spears over a brief text message amid speculations that the ‘Baby One More Time’ crooner cheated on him. Their young love went through extreme highs and lows, all in the public eye, but it wasn’t until now that Spears’ spoke up about her side of the story.

3. Jenna Dewan

Long before she became an actress and judge on NBC’s World of Dance, Jenna Dewan worked as a backup dancer for Justin Timberlake. After his split from Britney, Justin began seeing Jenna, and she confirmed her relationship with the singer during an interview with Andy Cohen, saying, “We dated, not that long… We were like friends… that dated.”

4. Alyssa Milano

After wrapping up his whirlwind romance with Jenna, Justin Timberlake dated the Social Network star in 2002. However, during an interview in 2015, Milano confessed to Entertainment Tonight that she was rooting for Spears and Timberlake. “They were super cute and super in love. They just seemed like the perfect match,” she said.

5. Cameron Diaz

In another high-profile relationship of his life, the ‘No Strings Attached’ actor dated Cameron Diaz from 2003 to 2006. The former flames reunited onscreen for Bad Teacher (2011). Speaking to US Weekly about her three-year-long relationship with Timberlake, The Holiday star said, “Justin and I always had a good laugh together. We all go our separate ways.”

6. Jessica Biel

The ‘Cry Me a River’ singer and Biel made their relationship public in January 2007. However, the couple announced their split in 2011, following a rough patch in their la-la-land. But, they soon found their way back to each other and got engaged in January 2012 and tied the knot in October 2012. The couple now has a son, Silas, who was born in April 2015.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake has also been linked with Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde, Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson, and Ashley Olsen. However, these are just rumors, as none of these celebrities have ever confirmed their relationship with the Trolls Band Together

star.

