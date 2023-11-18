Modern Family is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. The show took the viewers on an adventure involving three distinct but related modern families residing in California and touched many heartwarming topics. The cast of the show recently had an iconic reunion that broke the internet, all thanks to Sofia Vergara. As the reunion also saw Julie Bowen, who played the role of Claire Dunphy on the show, fans must be wondering if she is still friends with her on-screen step-mom. Let’s dive into Juli and Sofia’s off-screen bond and if they are close to each other.

Apart from the two divas, the 11-seasons-long sitcom also saw Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Ed O’Neil, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more. It featured a blended family, which included a gay couple, a married couple with a vast age difference and an authentic American family of five. Their day-to-day lives, bizarre experiences and their relationships brought smiles on millions of faces.

Sofia Vergara played the role of feisty and fun-loving Gloria Pritchett on the show. Gloria was married to Jay Pritchett, father of Clair Dunphy, played by Julie Bowen. Throughout the 11 seasons, Gloria and Claire shared a fun yet quirky bond. Unlike any step-mother-step-daughter duo, the two were close friends but showed signs of jealousy from time to time. It makes us wonder if they are close in real life. The answer is yes.

Although you might not see Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen hanging out together often, they have shown signs that they are the women who stick to each other. Back in 2016, Bowen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and addressed how she came across a rumor that said she was “icy” to Sofia as she was jealous of her fame. In the most comic way, Julie revealed that she talked to Sofia about the same and asked her what she should say the night before the show. The America’s Got Talent judge simply asked Julie to borrow her purple blouse and the latter wore it on the talk show. This was the prime example of their close bond.

Sofia Vergara also once revealed that despite their different interests, she and Julie Bowen always got along. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, after they were done filming the last season of Modern Family, the two arranged a meet-up with a few other cast members. Their social media profiles have many photos of them together, and there certainly is no doubt that they are close, even though they do not meet very often.

Well, it is safe to say that the whole cast got along with each other.

