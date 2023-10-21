Over the years, we have witnessed some of the most iconic shows in cinema history, and what an age to be alive to live historic moments. While we all have our favorite episodes from our favorite shows, one such show happens to be the ‘Modern Family.’ From the storyline to the characters, everything about the show is brilliant, and today, we bring you five unknown facts about the same, including Ariel Winter, aka Alex’s mother, getting banned from the sets. Scroll below to read more.

The show is one of the longest-running sitcoms and started in 2009, lasted for over a decade with over 250 episodes, and ended in 2020. It stars Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neil, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez in pivotal roles.

Here are five unknown facts about the Modern Family that might keep the fans on edge:

‘The American Family’

Yes, the makers initially named the show ‘The American Family’ and not the Modern Family. According to January Media, the creators, Christopher Lloyd, and Steven Levitan, eventually changed the name and included nuances in the storyline from their personal experiences and family. How cool is that? And we feel that’s what made it more relatable to the fans!

‘Alex Winter’s Mother Getting Banned’

Alex Winter played the role of Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell’s middle child, Alex Dunphy. She was one of the most intelligent characters on the show, and we loved her nerdy yet cool character transition in the story. But do y’all know her mother was banned from the sets of the show? Yes, you heard that correctly. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Alex’s mother accompanied her on the sets of Modern Family and noticed rude comments about her daughter’s performance and physical appearance; hence, the producers banned her from coming on the sets.

‘Julie Bowen Was Pregnant In Pilot Episode’

Julie, who played one of the most interesting characters in Claire Dunphy on the show, was pregnant in the pilot episode. In fact, her growing baby bump was mostly covered during the scenes with cereal boxes in the kitchen. Yes, revisit the episode and be ready to be surprised!

‘Ty Burrell Couldn’t Have Made In The Show’

Can you imagine anyone else playing Phil Dunphy in Modern Family except Ty Burrell? We honestly can’t. He nailed the character, but ABC initially had concerns about casting him in the iconic show due to his previous performance in ‘Back To You’ and believed he couldn’t be strong enough to play an important role, as reported by January Media. Ugh, what!

‘Modern Family Finale Episode Viewership’

The finale of Modern Family aired 2020 on April 8th, 2020, and was an emotional moment for all the fans out there. While no one initially believed that the show would be a hit, and many renowned networks rejected it, ABC finally gave it a green signal, and the rest is history. The finale episode of season 11 had a magnificent viewership of 7.37 Million viewers in the USA. Crazy, right?

Aren’t those some mind-boggling facts you might not have known about? Tell us your favorite Modern Family moment and episode in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

