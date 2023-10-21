The Harry Potter universe Has been making many headlines for the past couple of years for various reasons. Of course, the top most is the fact that a new Harry Potter series is in the making at HBO. But one thing that is controversial about the franchise is JK Rowling, and her comments about the trans people that have ignited a very fiery debate that keeps reigniting every now and then. The author has refused to take back her words and stands firm with them. But turns out now she is in a mood to tease the people against her.

It all started back during the outbreak of Covid-19, when Rowling wrote an opinion piece on women and menstruation. While talking about their safety and concerns, she forgot to mention trans people who identify as women, and that created an uproar. The author did not run away from her words and stood firm on them. This led to becoming one of the most hated celebrities on the Internet.

Turns out now she is back at digging the old wound, as she has now commented on the Labour government’s planning to make gender identity attacks a criminal offense. JK Rowling wrote that she could spend two years in prison rather than abiding by this law. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the Labour government’s new suggestion, anyone who is refusing to address a transgender person by the pronouns they prefer will also be considered criminal. Replying to this, Rowling said, “I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It’ll be more fun than I’ve ever had on a red carpet.”

I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It'll be more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 17, 2023

The tweet has been discussed by the netizens widely, and JK Rowling is yet again receiving a lot of criticism. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

