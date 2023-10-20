The Harry Potter film series took us on a magical journey to the Wizarding World. The movies saw many amusing adventures and characters, but everyone’s favorite was definitely the OG trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. As the story developed, we realized how Hermione and Ron were made for each other, and their romance was utmost beautiful. But no such thing happened between Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. However, this does not stop their fans from fantasizing about a world where the two might be together as many reacted to the video of Grint confessing his love for Watson and later clarifying “as a friend.”

The seven-part movie franchise, which was based on the books by JK Rowling, saw Daniel Radcliffe playing the titular role, Emma portraying Hermione Granger, and Rupert essaying Ron Weasley. The film franchise began in 2001 and ended in 2011.

On January 1, 2022, the film franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special reunion episode. Many stars reunited for a brief chat and talked about their experiences of working together and some funny behind-the-scenes gossip. At one point, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint sat together to talk about their bond over the years.

As they got emotional discussing how they spent most of their childhood and teen years together, Rupert told the Little Women star, “I love you.” In response, Emma wiped her tears and tried to smile. Breaking the emotional moment, Grint immediately said, “as a friend.” She burst out laughing and said, “Just to be clear for everyone watching,” and Grint continued, “But it’s true. There’s so much love.”

Fans could not help but wish that the Harry Potter stars were together in real life. An Instagram user wrote, “They were made for each other in another universe,” while another penned, “Bro is dying inside because we all know he’s in love with her fr.”

A third one joked, “He just friendzoned himself,” while a fourth one penned, “the fact that she didn’t say it back.”

A user also wrote, “He doesn’t mean as a friend, but saves his a**, after seeing her laughing.”

“Lol, It’s a funny meme, but this shit is genuine af,” wrote another.

Well, Rupert Grint has been with his partner Georgia Groome since 2011, and the couple is surely going strong. Daniel Radcliffe has also been with Erin Darke since 2012, and the two even welcomed their first baby, a boy, earlier this year.

