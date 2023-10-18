While many wanted Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to date in real life, it looks like the latter had a crush on Harry Potter’s bad boy Tom Felton. The two have often spoken about each other in interviews but an old behind-the-scenes clip shows how Watson and Felton flirted with each other while filming Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire. Their co-star Rupert Grint once admitted to seeing a spark between the two. Scroll down to know the details.

Emma Watson played the role of Hermione Granger in all eight movies of the Harry Potter franchise. On the other hand, Tom Felton portrayed the role of a bad guy named Draco Malfoy. While the two are shown poles apart in the Harry Potter movies, it appears they bonded well off-screen.

According to The Things, a behind-the-scenes clip of Emma Watson and Tom Felton shows how the actress is seen dancing with Daniel Radcliffe, which makes Felton say to the camera, “Oh look at that. Lucky man.” Watson and Felton then can be seen joking around as they pretend to dance in a silly manner. Felton had earlier shared that he and Watson had crushes on each other. However, the two never dated. In 2022, Felton in his book titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, shared that people told him that Watson liked him. In fact, the person who Felton was dating at the time told him that he liked Watson more than a friend.

Take a look:

In the book, Tom Felton penned, “I remember using that familiar old line: ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that. I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anyone else.”

The Harry Potter actor added, “She was 12, I was 15. I had a girlfriend, and in any case, I’d been programmed to dismiss any talk of that kind of stuff. I laughed it off. In fact, I don’t think I really believed [it].”

Emma Watson too, once addressed her feelings towards Tom Felton, saying, “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

In her memoir, Emma stated, “We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s back. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it. Friendships are the lynchpin of human existence, and I am so thankful that at crucial turning points in my life, Tom has been there to reassure and understand me. The friendship we share has allowed me to move through some of the most challenging and soul-searching moments in my life.”

Their Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint, too, seemed to approve of Watson and Felton’s feelings towards each other saying, “There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark.” He, however, added, “But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance.”

For more Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Harry Potter Reboot To Be More Faithful To JK Rowling Than The Movie Despite The Author Being One Of The Most Hated Celebrities; Producer Says, “It Will Be Something That’s Very Special”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News