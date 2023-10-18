Taylor Swift has found a new ‘Lover’ in Travis Kelce. Miss Americana has lately been packing high on PDA with the NFL star, writing a new ‘Love Story’, and her fans can’t be happier. But ever wondered how TayTay, juggling an extremely busy schedule, came across Travis, whose profession keeps him at the other end of the spectrum? Well, we might have some tea on how the flames ignited between the two. Scroll through for all the details.

Erin Andrews is the new Bumble! After using her podcast to publicly urge Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to start dating, the sports commentator in a new interview with TODAY revealed that it was indeed her matchmaking skills that brought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together.

Speaking to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Erin proudly confessed she played cupid between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while noting that Kelce never asked her to endorse him to Swift. Erin added that she hasn’t been able to keep up with the entire Taylor-Travis updates, but she is going to bug the NFL star soon for all the saucy deets. “I have left him alone. I am going to bug him this week because I just want to check in,” she said, adding, “I know him obviously, better than her. He looks adorable.”

Erin also revealed that she sent the Chiefs jacket to the ‘Folklore’ hitmaker, which she was spotted wearing during her latest appearance at Travis’ game. “I sent her the team apparel jacket and she wore it!” the sports commentator gushed. “I just sent it to her, and you never know if people will wear it, and she showed up!”

The NFL broadcaster also spoke up on Late Night with Seth Meyers about her role in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance. She said, “Travis was very open about not getting to meet her. And so we were just being candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his and we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy. I mean he’s good-looking,’ “ Andrews told Seth Meyers.

“He’s just such a great, great guy. And so we threw it out there and they got together. Of course, we’re getting all the credit now,” she added. “We hope to officiate the wedding,” Andrews teased Meyers. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

For the unversed, on the August 3 episode of her podcast Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, which she hosts with fellow Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson, Erin Andrews addressed Taylor Swift, advising the musician to “try our friend Travis” if she’s looking for a guy. “Take us up on this — go on a date with this guy,” Andrews had urged at the time. “Do it for America.”

Less than two months after the podcast went viral, Swift made a surprise appearance at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium, spotted in the stand cheering on Kelce alongside his mom, Donna. Swift also took her friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman, among others, to his next game, turning it into a star-studded sporting event.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the new power couple in town, after confirming their budding romance in classic celeb style with some PDA in New York City last week. The new couple were photographed hand in hand for the first time as they were headed for a dinner at Nobu with his friends. Later, they were also spotted leaving for Studio 8H to make surprise appearances on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

For more updates on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s romance, stay tuned to Koimoi.

