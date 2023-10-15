Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance seems to be heating up as the days pass by. According to new reports, the two new lovebirds in town got cozy with each other in the wee hours of the morning at a star-studded party in New York City. This came after Taylor and Travis were clicked at a plush restaurant walking hand-in-hand. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is expected to touch a massive $200 million in its opening weekend. The singer’s concert movie already raked-in $100 million in advance ticket sales. Also, Taylor Swift’s appearances at Travis Kelce’s NFL games have proved profitable to the game.

Circling back to Taylor Swift’s love life, according to Page Six, the crooner packed a PDA with her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce at an after-party in New York. The duo was apparently seen getting “handsy” at the season 49 premiere part of Saturday Night Live (SNL). A source spilled the beans, revealing, “Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night.” The source further shared, “Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. [Taylor] was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”

Take a look at their recent outing:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted holding hands in New York. (📷: T. Jackson / Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/cCVQ4hkJcl — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2023

If reports are to be believed, the Grammy-winning crooner and Travis Kelce had a gala time with each other as the latter had his hands wrapped around the singer’s waist throughout the night. Taylor and Travis left the venue around 4 am.

Speaking of the star-studded after party, the guest list included Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline, Lorne Michaels, Dave Chapelle, Michael Che, Joe Keery and Colin Jost.

Before packing the PDA at the SNL party, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all over the news aftrer grabbing a dinner at Nobu, looking all stylish. A source from the SNL party also added, “Travis was a surprise. He and Taylor showed up right before we started.”

A few eagle-eyed apparently claimed that the duo had also shared a smooch during their dinner as many spotted a lipstick smudge on Travis’ face. One user stated, “Omg, they are so smitten with each other! Totally in love/lust.”

Another stated, “LMFAOO he knew to hide them lips,” as one added, “Yeah those two smooched in the car.”

The next one commented, “Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back. If something feels right like it does with Travis she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”

