Madonna told fans on the first night of her world tour she feared she “wouldn’t make it” after her near-death health scare.

The Queen of Pop, 65, made the confession on stage at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (14.10.23) night, where she kicked off her much-anticipated ‘Celebration’ shows after they were postponed when the singer was rushed for emergency treatment in June suffering a “serious bacterial infection”.

Mum-of-six Madonna told her fans at the sold-out concert while holding her guitar: “I didn’t think I would make it, and neither did my doctors.”

“That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me.”

Rubbing her head as she recalled her health scare, she added: “I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me. And my children were there. And my children always save me, every time.”

“If you want to know how I pulled through and how I survived, I thought, I have got to be there for my children. I have to survive for them,” Madonna added.

Madonna then played an acoustic version of the Gloria Gaynor track ‘I Will Survive’.

After recovering from her illness at home in New York, Madonna told fans she was rescheduling her world tour in October. There had been reports the singer had been exhausting herself in rehearsals for the shows, but before they were relaunched it was reported she was in top health.

Recently, the Hollywood’s popstar celebrated her 65th birthday and shared her gratitude to be alive. Madonna wrote, “It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! I’m So Grateful.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Strictly Come Dancing: Bobby Brazier’s Seemingly Upset Behaviour Concerns Fans, His Latest Tango Routine Receives Mixed Reviews From Judges, Netizens Say “Looked Like He Was Gonna Cry…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News